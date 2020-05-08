

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) said, given the current uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its prior financial outlook for the full-year 2020.



First quarter non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.09 compared to $0.16, prior year. Revenue was $417 million compared to $432 million, previous year. Bookings were $205 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $286 million, last year. The company noted that its first quarter 2020 bookings were above high end of outlook range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

