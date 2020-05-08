

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):



-Earnings: -$699 million in Q1 vs. $765 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$17.01 in Q1 vs. $16.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156 million or $3.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $6.10 per share -Revenue: $2.29 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken