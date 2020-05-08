Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHMA ISIN: US6200763075 Ticker-Symbol: MTLA 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:20 Uhr
125,62 Euro
-5,04
-3,86 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,20112,2207.05.
125,06125,8607.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC125,62-3,86 %