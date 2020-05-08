

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,870-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index fell 6.62 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,871.52 after trading between 2,864.58 and 2,882.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 2.07 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,788.21.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.20 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.29 percent, China Construction Bank sank 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 0.52 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.36 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.79 percent, PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) both slid 0.45 percent, Gemdale eased 0.15 percent, Poly Developments was down 0.95 percent, China Vanke declined 1.10 percent and China Shenhua Energy was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.



The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.



The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.



Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.



After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de