

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined at a faster pace in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.3 percent fall in February.



A similar pace of fall was last reported in June 2019.



Among the eight largest categories, the machine industry production grew the most in March.



Production of the machine industry grew 15.7 percent in March, while transportation declined 22.4 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.0 percent in March.



Producer confidence declined to its lowest level since data began in 1985, due to global action taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de