- BARCLAYS CUTS IAG PRICE TARGET TO 335 (377) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RPT/GOLDMAN CUTS IAG PRICE TARGET TO 240 (250) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



