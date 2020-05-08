Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: KSAG88 ISIN: DE000KSAG888 Ticker-Symbol: SDF 
Xetra
08.05.20
12:08 Uhr
5,762 Euro
+0,020
+0,35 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K+S AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7585,77612:23
5,7645,77812:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
K+S
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
K+S AG5,762+0,35 %