

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit decreased in February, as exports and imports declined, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 136.82 million in February from EUR 354.98 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.8 percent decline in January.



Imports declined 7.4 percent annually in February, following a 5.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 356.81 million in February from EUR 28.24 million in the same month last year.



During the January to February period, exports and imports fell by 6.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. The trade deficit decreased to EUR 483.32 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de