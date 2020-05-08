

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $83.76 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $101.63 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $286.00 million from $290.63 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $83.76 Mln. vs. $101.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $286.00 Mln vs. $290.63 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

