

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the biggest rise this month, taking the total death toll to more than 75,000.



A total of 75,670 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the U.S., as per latest data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



This makes up nearly one third of the global cases, and more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 3,860000.



As new infections continue to rise in many states such as Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee and Wisconsin, the total number of cases in the country increased to 1,256,972, as of John Hopkins' 7:00 a.m. ET update on Friday.



The number of casualties reached 26144 and infections rose to 327469 in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country.



The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 14. In four of them, the number of deaths exceeded 4000.



New Jersey (8807 deaths and 133991 infections), Michigan (4345 deaths, 45745 infections), Massachusetts (4552 deaths and 73721 infections), Louisiana (2208 deaths, 30652 infections), Illinois (3111 death, 70871 infections), Pennsylvania (3589 deaths, 55956 infections), California (2546 deaths, 62360 infections) Connecticut (2797 deaths, 31784 infections) and Florida (1600 deaths, 38828) are the worst-affected states.



Amid soaring coronavirus deaths, several states have begun easing lockdown restrictions, allowing shopping centers, hotels, hair salons, beaches and state parks to reopen. This may make the situation worse, according to health experts, who are predicting resurgence in casualties later in summer.



