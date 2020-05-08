

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $554 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.05 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $514 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PPL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de