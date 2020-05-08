

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania trade deficit decreased in March, as exports and imports declined, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Trade deficit decreased to EUR 41.6 million in March from EUR 134.4 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 138.0 million.



Exports fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Imports declined 4.7 percent annually in March, following a 3.2 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 9.6 percent in March and import increased 5.1 percent.



In March, imports from China grew 18.7 percent monthly and were largely those of protective masks, diagnostic reagents, disposable latex medical gloves etc that are needed to fight the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic. Export of disinfectants from Lithuania increased 6.9 times, the agency said.



