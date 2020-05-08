

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in March with exports falling more than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 270 million in March from EUR 125 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 710 million.



Exports dropped 8.8 percent year-on-year in March and imports fell 6.1 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 6.0 percent and imports from EU countries fell 2.0 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU dropped 12.4 percent and imports from them declined 11.8 percent.



For the January-March period, trade deficit was EUR 1.3 billion versus a surplus of EUR 270 million a year ago. Exports declined 13.1 percent and imports decreased 3.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

