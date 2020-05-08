

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices fell for the first time in six months in April, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, after remaining unchanged in March.



That was the first fall since October, when prices decreased 0.7 percent.



The prices for transportation declined 6.1 percent annually in April. Prices of housing decreased 4.7 percent and communication cost fell 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.0 percent and prices for health increased 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in April, after a 1.6 percent rise in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.9 percent annually in April, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP fell 0.1 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month.



