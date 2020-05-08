

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. jobs data for April. Employment is expected to fall by about 22 million jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is seen jumping to 16 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 106.36 against the yen, 0.9708 against the franc, 1.2387 against the pound and 1.0842 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



