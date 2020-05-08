

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has made it mandatory for its employees to wear facial protection equipment at airport screening areas as a coronavirus preventive measure.



The decision will be implemented over the coming days.



In its announcement Thursday, TSA also urged passengers to wear mask at security screening checkpoints. TSA has made it clear that passengers may be asked to momentarily lower their facial covering for identity verification purposes, or if screening equipment alarms on it.



Wearing protective eyewear remains voluntary by TSA personnel who are serving in an active screening position.



'TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.' said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.



TSA is considering further changes to its screening system to minimize the risk and to limit physical interactions in the security checkpoint.



United States imposed travel restrictions in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The State Department issued a Level 4 'do not travel' advisory, recommending that United States citizens avoid any global travel.



The United States barred the entry of all foreign nationals from several countries, and closed its border with Mexico andf Canada to any nonessential travel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

