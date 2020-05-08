A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the healthcare manufacturing industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower healthcare industry leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a free brochure to learn more about our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005378/en/

"With the increased need for accountability, health care quality and patient-centered care, organizations in the sector are increasingly chasing innovation," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Health care innovation is crucial to solving some critical challenges in patient care as well as operational efficiency. However, a recent survey by healthcare industry experts states that less than 30% of healthcare providers across the globe are mature in their ability to access, integrate, and analyze healthcare data from diverse sources. Those still resorting to conventional methods of healthcare are in the threat of being left behind amidst transformations in the healthcare sector. Most of them see health care innovation as highly challenging to implement and often are unsure as to where they should begin.

Is your business prepared to meet the demand-supply upheavals due to COVID-19? Request a FREE proposal for comprehensive market insights and agile strategies to overcome market disruptions due to the ongoing crisis.

This article describes some key processes that can help organizations demystify the process of health care innovation and ensure a smooth transition:

Invention and innovation are not the same: Many organizations often make the mistake of defining innovation as the use of novel technologies, processes or even business models. However, any new technology, at least in the early stages, can only be regarded as an invention. Although inventions are vital, only when these inventions rise to the widespread adoption to transform behavior and functioning of users or organizations can they be termed as innovations. If an invention is not successful in scaling progress at different levels in the organization, it does not become an innovation.

Innovations do not always require radical change: The size of innovation can vary from organization to organization. They can be either radical or even incremental. Health care innovation can be in the form of adopting a new approach to an existing service such as a material improvement on minimally invasive techniques or it can even mean offering a new service that redefines organizations' existing processes. Continuous incremental healthcare innovation can help organizations learn whether the changes are favorable to their organization or not and adjust their course accordingly.

Radical innovation requires choreography: Several organizations dread radical health care innovation as they believe that this could turn the entire operations of their organization upside down and could cause inconvenience to some degree. This attitude can sometimes have catastrophic outcomes for healthcare companies. Choreographing radical innovation requires healthcare companies to be honest with themselves about their change management prowess. It also necessitates them to take steps to improve it if necessary.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Request more info to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005378/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us