

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Trade Commission announced it has sent warning letters to 45 marketers across the U.S., telling them to stop making false claims that their products and therapies can effectively prevent or treat COVID-19.



The agency said it is the fourth set of warning letters sent since the outbreak began, as part of its efforts to stop consumers from being cheated.



The previous batch went to sellers of vitamins, herbs, colloidal silver, teas, essential oils, and other products pitched as scientifically proven coronavirus treatments or preventatives.intravenous (IV) 'therapies' with high doses of Vitamin C, ozone therapy, and purported stem cell treatments, the FTC said.



The latest batch targets another set of 'treatments,' including Chinese herbal medications, music therapy, homeopathic treatments, and even shields that it's claimed can boost the immune system by protecting the wearer from electromagnetic fields.



'However, there is currently no scientific evidence that these, or any, products or services can treat or cure coronavirus,' said the statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken