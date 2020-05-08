

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $16.4 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $11.8 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.0 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $233.6 million from $239.7 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.0 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $233.6 Mln vs. $239.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

