Rossotrudnichestvo Conducted a Series of Events in the Czech Republic Commemorating 75 Years of Liberation of Prague From the Nazi Forces

PRAGUE, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossotrudnichestvo and The Russian Military Historical Society (RMHS), as part of the "Roads to Victory" project, prepared a series of virtual tours of Soviet military burials and memorials of Prague, offering details of the successful conclusion of the Prague operation, the final stage of the advance of the Red Army during the Second World War. As a result of this advance, the last large detachment of the Nazi forces was destroyed and Czechoslovakia was liberated.

To commemorate, on May 6, the start date of the offensive operation, Rossotrudnichestvo and its representative office in the Czech Repubic, conducted an online press conference for journalists from Russia and the Czech Republic, entitled "Moscow - Prague: 75 years of victory, 75 years of memory."

Participants discussed the importance of preserving historical memory and the history preservation mission of Rossotrudnichestvo, touched upon topics of history and culture that unite Russia and the Czech Republic.

Especially for the "Roads to Victory" project, Russian house of science and culture in Prague prepared a video tour "Vítezné jaro: memory of the Victory," covering locations of key battles, burials and memorials in Prague.

Format of the video tour is an alternative to the pedestrian tours that were organized as part of the "Roads to Victory" project between October 2019 and February 2020 in several European countries, with hundreds of participants of all ages.

On May 9, as part of the "Roads to Victory" historical lecture project, Rossotrudnichestvo, across its social networks, featured a live discussion with Mihail Yurievich Myagkov, professor of history at the MGIMO University, scientific director of RMHS. The historian discussed the Prague offensive and the liberation of Prague.