

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA Monday announced the launch of a merger inquiry into the deal with French food company Danone SA (DANOY.OB) and Harrogate Water Brands Limited, which owns British bottled water brand Harrogate Spring Water.



In late February, Danone agreed to acquire a majority stake in Harrogate Water for an undisclosed sum.



The CMA now said it is considering whether the deal will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.



The agency is also checking whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The CMA said it announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the companies on May 7 and has a deadline of July 6, 2020 for its phase 1 decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken