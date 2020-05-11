

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



-Earnings: -$271.6 million in Q3 vs. -$12.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$61.7 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $1.53 billion in Q3 vs. $1.99 billion in the same period last year.



