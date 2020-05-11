

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, integrated energy company Entergy Corp. (ETR) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.45 to $5.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



