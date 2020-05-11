

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):



-Earnings: -$589.68 million in Q1 vs. $22.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.30 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$151.78 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.18 per share -Revenue: $0.93 billion in Q1 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken