

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.34, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Adjusted net loss was $152 million. Revenue was down 23 percent to $930 million (down 22 percent currency neutral) with approximately 15 percentage points of the decline related to COVID-19 pandemic impacts in the quarter.



Under Armour ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $959 million, of which approximately $600 million was related to borrowings under revolving credit facility. The company currently has $700 million outstanding under this facility. Additionally, the company is in the process of amending its credit agreement, which is on track to close on Tuesday.



