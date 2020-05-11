

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced the FDA approved the myChoice CDx test for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify advanced ovarian cancer patients with positive homologous recombination deficiency status, who are eligible or may become eligible, for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab.



Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck. Myriad has been collaborating with AstraZeneca since 2007 on the development of companion diagnostics for Lynparza.



