

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined at the fastest pace in nearly eleven years in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 19.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.7 percent decrease in February.



The latest decline in output was the biggest since May 2009.



Manufacturing output declined 21.4 percent in March.



Output in mining and quarrying grew 7.2 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output fell 10.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 20.2 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken