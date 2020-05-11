

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate remained stable in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.7 percent in February, the same as seen in January.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 13.6 percent in February from 14.7 percent in the same month last year. In January, the unemployment rate was 13.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 4.23 million in February from 4.73 million in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 24.4 percent in February from 26.1 percent in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

