

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government will buy $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers.



The 'Farmers To Family Food Box' scheme was announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter.



'Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens,' he tweeted.



Trump explained that this will be implemented as part of a larger aid package called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help the farming industry.



In April, Trump had announced $19 billion for the assistance program.



It is estimated that the U.S. agriculture sector will lose around $20 billion due to the pandemic.



Responding to Trump's announcement on Twitter, one user commented, 'Farmers are having to dump millions of gallons of milk down the sewer, our cattle ranchers are going broke, we must re-open our economy or the nation will suffer vast shortages of things we've always had.'



