

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - China has reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its second consecutive double-digit increase after a 10-day lull in the pandemic.



No new deaths were reported for nearly a month, Xinhua quoted a Chinese health official as saying.



The global coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million mark with the number of infections increased to 4,132,365 on Monday.



A total of 283,387 people have died of the deadly virus.



Lockdowns are slowly being eased across some parts of Europe,including the hardest-hit countries of France and Spain, where death rates are falling.



Spain registered its lowest coronavirus death toll since mid-March, 143, on Sunday.



The United States remains the worst-hit with death toll nearing 80,000.



It is followed by Britain, with more than 32,000 deaths, and Italy, where more than 30,000 casualties were reported so far.



After record rise in coronavirus cases, Russia has overtaken Italy and the UK in the number of infections in the world.



In a statement he made in the UK parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the reopening of society and the UK economy should go ahead with 'utmost caution'.



With 34 new cases, South Korea reported its biggest single-day jump in a month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

