

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) affirmed its 2020 earnings guidance range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share. The company also affirmed its 2020 through 2024 compound annual earnings per share growth expectations of 6% to 8%, using the 2020 guidance range midpoint of $3.50 per share as the base.



Warner Baxter, CEO, said: 'While COVID-19 is presenting certain financial challenges, we have taken several actions expected to mitigate these issues. As a result, we remain on track to deliver within our 2020 earnings per share guidance range.'



