

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $124.61 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $108.83 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $184.81 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.35 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $184.81 Mln. vs. $178.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q1): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



