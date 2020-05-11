

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Monday said it has appointed Fei-Fei Li to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective immediately.



'With unparalleled expertise in engineering, computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), Fei-Fei brings relevant perspectives to the Board as Twitter continues to utilize technology to improve our service and achieve our long-term objectives,' said Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter.



Fei-Fei Li is the inaugural Sequoia Professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University, and the Denning Family Co-Director of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI). She served as the Director of Stanford's AI Lab from 2013 to 2018. From January 2017 to September 2018, Dr. Li was Vice President at Google and served as Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

