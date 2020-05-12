

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 3.3 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for an annual increase of 3.7 percent and down from 4.3 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices sank 0.9 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent after sliding 1.2 percent in the previous month.



The stats bureau also reported that producer prices tumbled 3.1 percent on year - well shy of expectations for a drop of 2.6 percent and down sharply from the 1.5 percent decline a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

