

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 19.7 million pounds for the 9 months to 31 March 2020 compared to 84.8 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 31.8 million pounds from 79.6 million pounds. Revenue was 389.9 million pounds, compared to 431.1 million pounds, last year.



For the full year, the Group projects statutory profit before tax to be in the range of approximately 31 million pounds to 41 million pounds. Adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be in the range of approximately 45 million pounds to 55 million pounds. The Group now expects full year revenue to be in the range of approximately 490 million pounds to 505 million pounds.



The Group said its balance sheet remains strong with net cash balances of 94.0 million pounds as at 31 March 2020.



