

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were struggling for direction on Tuesday as fears of U.S.-China trade tensions and worries over a second round of covid-19 infections kept underlying sentiment cautious.



The benchmark DAX was up 4 points at 10,829 in lackluster trade after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares soared 14 percent after U.S. private equity house KKR built a 5.2 percent stake in the German broadcaster.



Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp plunged 13 percent. After widening its first-half loss, the company warned losses could surge in the third quarter. It said a fiscal third-quarter operating loss of '€1 billion cannot be ruled out'.



Insurer Allianz lost 2.7 percent after its first-quarter earnings fell 29 percent from last year amid turbulence created by the coronavirus pandemic.



Deutsche Post rallied 3.4 percent. The logistics group said it sees signs that business is normalizing in Europe.



Electric utility E.ON advanced 2.4 percent after reporting a rise in Q1 net adjusted net income.



