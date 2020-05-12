

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Tuesday after fears emerged over a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.



Rising U.S.-China tensions and dismal inflation data from China also kept investors nervous.



U.S. President Trump said he would not engage in any type of renegotiation of Phase One of the China trade deal and he wants to see if China can 'live up to the deal they signed' back in January.



A measure of China's producer inflation fell deeper into deflation in April amid weakening demand triggered by the pandemic.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 3 points at 4,488 after declining 1.3 percent the previous day.



Alstom shares soared 5.3 percent. After reporting a fall in full-year profit, the train maker confirmed its 2022-23 targets of 9 percent adjusted EBIT margin and of a conversion from net income to free cash flow above 80 percent.



Sanofi gained about 1 percent. The drug maker announced that Sarclisa (isatuximab) Phase 3 IKEMA trial met the primary endpoint in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma.



Electric utility Engie tumbled 3.4 percent. The company said it has fine-tuned its market rationalization target with a decision to exit over 25 countries by 2021.



