

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $27.22 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $75.46 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.76 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $612.84 million from $745.16 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30.76 Mln. vs. $74.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $612.84 Mln vs. $745.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 to $580 Mln



