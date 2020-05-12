

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the rate of Coronavirus-related deaths and infections continue to fall in the United States, the total death toll in the country crossed the 80,000 mark.



With 836 new deaths and 17776 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths increased to 80684, and total cases rose to 1,347,936, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Tuesday.



The number of casualties reached 26,988 and infections rose to 337055 in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country.



The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 15. In four of them, the number of deaths exceeded 4000.



New Jersey (9340 deaths and 140206 infections), Michigan (4584 deaths, 47552 infections), Massachusetts (5108 deaths and 78462 infections), Louisiana (2308 deaths, 31815 infections), Illinois (3459 death, 79007 infections), Pennsylvania (3832 deaths, 60459 infections), California (2779 deaths, 69347 infections) Connecticut (3008 deaths, 33765 infections) Texas (1118 deaths, 40590 infections), Georgia (1444 deaths, 34002 infections), Maryland (1683 deaths, 33373 infections), and Florida (1735 deaths, 40982), Indiana (1540 deaths, 24627 infections) and Ohio (1357 deaths, 24777 infections) are the worst-affected states.



In White House, as ordered by President Donald Trump, all staff are required to wear face masks after two aides were tested positive in recent days. However, when asked during a routine briefing why he doesn't cover his face, the president replied that he doesn't need one because he keeps 'far away from everyone.'



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people cover their face while in public.



Coronavirus cases continue to rise around Washington, D.C., as the federal government presses for thousands of employees to return to work.



Even as a second wave of infection is predicted to return by autumn, several states are lifting restrictions.



