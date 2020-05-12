

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) reported that the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company's molecular test for COVID-19 for use on its new Alinity m molecular laboratory instrument. The Alinity m system was cleared by the FDA in late March. The company is in the process of launching the Alinity m system to U.S. customers.



The Alinity m system is an automated platform, which is able to run up to 1,080 tests in 24 hours. The company's m2000 RealTime system can run up to 480 tests in 24 hours.



