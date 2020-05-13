

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 553.486 trillion yen.



That's up sharply from the 2.0 percent annual increase in March.



Excluding trusts, bank lending gained 3.1 percent on year to 482.863trillion yen - up from 2.2 percent a month earlier.



Lending from trusts rose 1.7 percent to 70.622 trillion yen- up from 1.0 percent in the previous month. Lending from foreign banks surged 25.7 percent to 3.506 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

