

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) reported first quarter earnings per share of 0.39 euros compared to 0.24 euros, previous year. Operating earnings per share rose slightly to 0.47 euros from 0.46 euros. Operating earnings per share before PPA increased to 0.59 euros from 0.58 euros. EBITDA increased by 0.4% to 300.8 million euros. Adjusted for items, like-for-like EBITDA rose by 4.3%. EBIT rose by 1.7% to 184.2 million euros. Adjusted for items, like-for-like EBIT grew by 8.1%.



First quarter consolidated sales grew by 4.1 percent, to 1.33 billion euros from 1.28 billion euros, previous year. Revenues, excluding hardware, rose 3.8 percent to 1.14 billion euros. The number of fee-based customer contracts was up organically by a further 170,000 contracts to a current 24.91 million.



United Internet confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2020 and continues to project sales and EBITDA to be approximately on a par with the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

