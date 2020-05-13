

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc (LAM.L) reported a loss attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019 of $183.5 million compared to a loss of $70.7 million, previous year. Loss per share was 53.71 US cents compared to a loss of 20.67 US cents. The Group noted that non-cash impairment charges of $79.3 million was a significant contributor to losses in the year.



Fiscal year revenues increased moderately to $260.4 million from $234.1 million, prior year.



The Group noted that its consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the period in relation to financial year ending 31 December 2019.



Lamprell plc is planning to hold its 2020 annual general meeting on 25 June 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.



