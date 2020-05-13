

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey Plc. (TW.L) said it will reopen its sales offices and show homes from 22 May, initially for pre-booked appointments and with strict social distancing measures in place.



The move comes following the updated UK Government guidance removing the restriction on non-essential home moves and supporting the return of activities related to the sale and purchase of homes.



Therefore, the company expects to recall the majority of its sales staff from furlough by 18 May and most other staff by the end of the month.



The company said that, during the lockdown period, it has sold 408 homes net of cancellations, averaging a net private sales rate of 0.30 homes per outlet per week.



Cancellation rates have averaged 27% for the period and represented only 2.5% of the private order book. Total orderbook as at w/e 10 May has increased to 11,033 homes compared to 10,489 homes last year.



