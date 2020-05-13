

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for March. Output is expected to fall 12.1 percent on a monthly basis after easing 0.1 percent in February.



The euro held steady against its major counterparts before the data.



The euro was valued at 0.8834 against the pound, 116.02 against the yen, 1.0519 against the franc and 1.0840 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



