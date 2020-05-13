

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit widened in March, amid a decline in both goods and services exports, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The current account deficit increased to EUR 1.178 billion in March from EUR 0.478 billion in February.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion versus a deficit of EUR 0.35 billion in February.



The trade in services showed a deficit of EUR 0.4 billion versus EUR 0.358 billion shortfall in the previous month.



The primary income account was EUR 0.7 billion in deficit and the secondary income account logged a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion.



On a 12-month average, the current account deficit was EUR 3.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

