

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased in April, and industrial production declined in March, driven by falls in manufacturing, and mining and quarrying, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 3.0 percent increase in March and February.



Prices of food products grew 5.72 percent and those of non-food products rose by 0.53 percent in April. Services cost increased by 3.06 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.26 percent in April.



Industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 12.4 percent month-on-month in March.



Production in manufacturing decreased 14.9 percent monthly in March and mining and quarrying output fell 6.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production of electricity rose 1.4 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined 14.5 percent in March.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 3.4 percent monthly in March and declined 12.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken