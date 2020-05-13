

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price dropped for the first time in nearly five years in April, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.6 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise. This was the first decrease since August 2015.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding month. The rate came in line with expectations.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF, fell 0.4 percent annually in April, after a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF decreased 0.3 percent in April, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectations.



