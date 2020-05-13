

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's inflation eased in April, largely led by a fall in transport cost, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 3.4 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 3.1 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.8 percent annually in April. Prices of restaurants and hotels, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.9 percent and transport cost fell 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Price drop of fuels continued for the third month, down 10.5 percent in April, which was the highest month-on-month price decrease since the series began in 1993.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.3 percent annually in March, following a 3.2 percent decline in February.



Export prices rose 1.1 percent yearly in March, after a 3.2 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 2.9 percent in March and export prices increased 4.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

