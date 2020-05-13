

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices fell unexpectedly in April, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in April after remaining unchanged in March. According to the initial estimate, consumer prices had remained flat in April.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.2 percent in April, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. The core CPI was revised from -0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April, after a 1.4 percent increase in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, prices had increased 0.4 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.1 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the HICP had climbed 0.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in April, after a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding month. The monthly rate was revised down from 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

